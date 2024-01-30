Lola Vice has a big prediction for the future of the current NXT roster.

Vice spoke on this topic with Denise Salcedo during an interview over Royal Rumble weekend. She says that the roster will take over the industry in roughly six years time.

I always think about where I am right now in NXT. The women athletes, we’re taking over. It works. We train, we work hard, and we’re becoming a product of the WWE. I do think in five, six years, we’re gonna look back and all the female athletes are gonna be taking over the division. It’s truly an honor to be in this time and to be around so many talented women. We do have the best talent we’ve had in a long time and the world hasn’t seen anything yet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Vice spoke about working with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and how lucky she feels to be able to learn from one of the industry’s greatest minds. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)