Lola Vice remains undefeated in the NXT Underground.

During Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, Vice defeated Jaida Parker after the former MMA fighter choked out Parker with a d’arce choke.

With the win, Vice is now 3-0 in NXT Underground matches. She has previously defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Jaida Parker utilizando el cinturón negro de taekwondo de Lola Vice para atacar la mano. El clásico recurso de debilitar una parte del cuerpo y abusar de ello. #WWENXT #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/CfLjbnY25n — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) December 8, 2024

LOLA VICE WINS VIA SUBMISSION! THAT SELL FROM PARKER WAS NUTS, SHE WAS GOING BLUE 🤯#WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/VjxFtllVE6 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) December 8, 2024

