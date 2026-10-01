Lola Vice became emotional when she learned she was going to capture her first singles championship in WWE.

Vice defeated Jacy Jayne to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver in April, beginning an 85-day reign that included title defenses against the likes of Jaida Parker and Izzi Dame.

During a new appearance on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, Vice recalled going to the bathroom and crying after being informed that she would be winning the championship.

“When I originally got told I was winning the title, I am very emotional so I just went to the bathroom and I just cried. I cried because — I know it’s cringey to cry but for me, I’m so passionate about what I do. So like in NXT, my goal was always that title. I felt like I could do it and my character was worth it.”

Vice admitted there was a point when she began questioning whether the opportunity would ever come. She credited her work in AAA with helping her reach that goal before eventually defeating Jayne for the championship.

“I always had that goal in mind and when it finally happened for me — at one point, I thought, I don’t think this is ever going to happen for me. You start doubting yourself and losing trust in yourself. Then, I went to AAA and I put in the work over there and they saw my work ethic and then I was able to beat Jacy Jayne finally. It was one of the best moments of my career.”

Vice also opened up about the doubts she experienced before finally reaching the top of the NXT women’s division, revealing that she regularly envisioned seeing her own side plates on the championship.

“At one point, I was like, do I make peace with the fact that maybe I’ll never get this title? But I’m like, no, I really want it. I love NXT. I’m a homegrown talent in NXT, I want this title, I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen for myself. I would literally go to sleep every single night thinking about Lola Vice side plates on the title.”

Vice said that vision was something she attempted to manifest, while acknowledging that her path to the championship required her to take a different route.

“I said that in my promo, but that’s something that I always envisioned and I would try to manifest. I just had to go above and beyond and go to AAA. My journey is my journey and it may be different for other people but it was finally worth it, that was a pivotal moment in my career.”

Vice has since moved from NXT to the WWE main roster as a member of Raw. Asked about the biggest difference between the two brands, she said the experience she gained in NXT and AAA has allowed her to feel more comfortable and confident.

“It’s not that there’s a big difference, I just feel like I can be more myself now. I also feel like I’m so prepared now and have so much experience, I feel like I belong there. I feel like because I was able to get so much experience with AAA too, I’m just really enjoying it. I’m really not going into this stressed or nervous.”

Vice added that she has approached her Raw run with the mindset that WWE officials put her in the position because they believe she is ready.

“I’m like, no, you’re prepared. They put you in the position because they know you can handle it and you’re ready for this. That’s been my mentality going into everything I’ve done since I’ve been called up to Raw. I love Raw so much, it’s awesome, it’s an incredible show. I was so happy when they told me I was going to Raw, so happy and so excited.”

Vice will be back in action on the October 5 episode of WWE Raw, teaming with Sol Ruca against The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The show takes place live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.