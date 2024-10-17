Lola Vice wants to compete in the first-ever women’s Fight Pit match in WWE. So far, the company has only held Fight Pit matches featuring the men.

While appearing on a recent edition of “The Wayne Ayers Podcast,” Vice stated,

“I would want to the first-ever women’s fight pit match. That’s on my bucket list.”

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins competed in the last Fight Pit Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier was the special guest referee.

As seen following the 2024 WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes in the parking lot. This is something Teddy Long believes was “outstanding”

While appearing on the “WrestleBinge” podcast, the former WWE SmackDown General Manager lavished praise on the post-show angle. He said,

“I thought it was outstanding. One of the greatest backstage or outside angle… well it’s been done like that before but back in the Attitude Era, but what they saw there is something from the Attitude Era. I thought it was great, it was worked out, I mean that was absolutely great.“