London Mayor Sadiq Khan is once again campaigning to bring WWE’s biggest annual event across the pond.

During a recent appearance at the ‘Opening Remarks – Welcome to SXSW London’ panel on June 2nd, Khan spoke with CNBC’s Tania Bryer and reiterated his desire to see WrestleMania take place in the UK capital. Khan previously met with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan in 2024, where all parties shared enthusiasm about the idea of hosting WrestleMania in London.

Khan made a direct appeal to Levesque during the panel, urging WWE to consider the move.

“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London. Triple H, if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London,” Khan said.

He pitched the event as more than just a weekend spectacle, envisioning an extended celebration of wrestling culture that would feature legends, current stars, and emerging talent.

“If WrestleMania came to London, my message to the team there is that we wouldn’t just have a great weekend — we’d have a festival. Legends, current stars, and future stars would all be part of it. It would open up a completely new market for them.”

Khan also suggested that WWE has yet to tap into the full potential of WrestleMania and that London could be the key to taking the event to the next level.

“I think the potential has not been reached in terms of WrestleMania. We are the sporting capital — in my view — of the world. And if WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London.”

While WrestleMania 42 was initially set for New Orleans, Paul Levesque later confirmed that the city will not be hosting the 2026 edition of the event. Las Vegas has since emerged as the frontrunner to land the show, but no official announcement has been made.