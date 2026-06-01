The fallout from WWE Clash in Italy continues on a special live afternoon edition of WWE Raw, and a major grudge match is now set to headline the show.

WWE returns to the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy on Monday for the latest episode of Raw on Netflix. Due to the international setting, the show will air live at a special start time of 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT for viewers in the United States.

Ahead of the broadcast, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media with a brief preview video outlining several additions and updates for the lineup.

Among the announcements was confirmation that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will meet in the night’s main event. The bout serves as a rematch from their previous encounter at WWE Backlash: Tampa and continues the heated rivalry between the two stars.

Another major segment scheduled for the show is an Acknowledgement Ceremony for Roman Reigns. The ceremony comes less than 24 hours after Reigns successfully retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jacob Fatu in the Tribal Combat main event at Clash in Italy.

The 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will also officially get underway on Monday’s episode, with competitors beginning their journeys toward the finals at Night of Champions later this month.

Also announced for the show is tag team action featuring Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee taking on Ethan Page and Rusev.

With tournament matches, a championship celebration, and a highly anticipated main event rematch on tap, the Clash in Italy fallout edition of Raw is shaping up to be a newsworthy afternoon from Turin.

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for TONIGHT in Turin, Italy! 🇮🇹 📺: 2e/11p and LIVE around the world on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/VSBI9YJlcN — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 1, 2026