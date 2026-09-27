A familiar face appears to be on his way back to AEW television.

During Saturday night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, the company aired a vignette teasing Wardlow’s “impending return.”

Wardlow has been sidelined since making his return at AEW Forbidden Door 2025, where he aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. However, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the show and disappeared from AEW programming once again.

Prior to that appearance, Wardlow had not wrestled on AEW television since challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship in March 2024. He was subsequently sidelined with a knee injury.

No official date was announced for Wardlow’s return during the All Out vignette.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.