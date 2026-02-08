WrestleMania watch-alongs in Las Vegas may be facing an unexpected roadblock ahead of this year’s event.

Whenever WrestleMania rolls into a host city, it’s common for wrestlers and other talent to pick up additional work by hosting watch-alongs at local venues. The practice has become a staple during major wrestling and MMA events, including Royal Rumbles, UFC pay-per-views, and other large-scale shows.

However, that tradition could be coming to a halt in Las Vegas.

Sources indicate that the distributor handling WrestleMania broadcasts has notified multiple Las Vegas establishments that they will not be permitted to air WrestleMania, even if they are willing to pay the required commercial licensing fee. Those venues were reportedly told this is part of a new protocol affecting locations within a 50-mile radius of the event.

The belief is that the restriction is being implemented as a way to drive additional ticket sales for WrestleMania itself.

The situation is particularly complicated given that several wrestlers have already agreed to appear at watch-along events in the city.

One source familiar with the matter noted that the policy seems to undercut one of the primary benefits of bringing WrestleMania to Las Vegas in the first place, which is boosting local tourism and nightlife traffic throughout the weekend.

Another individual connected to a venue acknowledged that while smaller operations may attempt to work around the restriction, doing so could have wider implications.

Specifically, bypassing the policy could jeopardize their ability to host UFC events, which represent a major portion of their business.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly commented on the situation.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as update continue to surface.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)