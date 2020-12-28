One of WWE’s long time German Announcers Carsten Schaefer announced on his personal Facebook page that he is retiring. Schaefer revealed in his post that the decision was not entirely his choice, as he has been unable to travel to the states because of the travel restrictions put in place from COVID-19, and WWE had German announcers who are already living in the U.S.

Schaefer, whose time with WWE dates back to the 1980s, states that things had been awkward with the company since 2013. He shares a story of WWE’s representative in Munich making life difficult for himself and his colleagues, including calling the man the “worst person he’s ever met.”

First of all, he made it his mission to get rid of a few people, including a good friend who had done very good WWE press work for a long time, Bernhard Wulff (former commentator; editor’s note) and me. What we experienced in terms of bullying (or bossing) did not go on cow skin and cost me a year of my life mentally.

Whether Schaefer will continue to pursue the pro-wrestling industry following his departure remains to be seen. Check out his full post here.