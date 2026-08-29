Johnny Gargano is finally back on his feet.

After spending much of the year “planking” during backstage segments on WWE programming, Gargano finally stood up during Friday night’s SmackDown taping in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The moment came during a backstage segment involving Gargano, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk offered Gargano a shot at the WWE Championship, which was apparently enough motivation for Gargano to finally get back on his feet and accept the challenge.

The title match took place later in the taping, with Punk ultimately defeating Gargano to retain the WWE Championship.

It marked Gargano’s first match in more than four months. His previous bout came in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 17.

Following the match, Gargano addressed his hometown crowd and reflected on watching Punk wrestle in Cleveland years earlier.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to say one thing,” Gargano began.

“Back when I was just a fan, sitting in those stands, I vividly remember a moment where a young CM Punk had a dark match here in Cleveland, Ohio. And as a fan, I remember seeing that and going, ‘That’s CM Punk. He’s one of the best in the world. He belongs here.’”

Gargano then spoke about getting the opportunity to share the ring with Punk in the same city where he once watched him as a fan.

“And to be able to get in this ring in my hometown with the best in the world, with WWE Champion CM Punk, and main event SmackDown, guys, I am living proof for anyone out there in the crowd. If you have a dream, if you wanna do something, if you work hard enough, you can make anything happen in this lifetime.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers From 8/28 Taping In Cleveland, OH. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Johnny Gargano addresses the crowd after Smackdown ended. (After his match with CM Punk.) #smackdown pic.twitter.com/qKIzID9erS — 💀 Boogeyman 💀 (@DeathByAxe) August 29, 2026