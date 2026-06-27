Solo Sikoa appears to be on his own after the remaining members of The MFTs officially walked away from the group on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During a backstage segment, Tama Tonga confronted Sikoa alongside Talla Tonga, making it clear they were done following him. Tama told Sikoa that both he and Talla were tired of his constant obsession with Roman Reigns. Talla then revealed that they had received word from the Elders and were officially out, bringing their alliance with Sikoa to an end.

Sikoa’s difficult night didn’t stop there.

After getting involved in LA Knight’s ongoing rivalry with The Bloodline on this past Monday’s Raw, Sikoa came face-to-face with Knight on SmackDown. Looking ahead to a possible war with The Bloodline, Sikoa attempted to recruit Knight to his side. Knight quickly shut the idea down, telling Sikoa that he has always done things his own way and had no interest in joining forces.

Later in the show, Sikoa made another attempt to build allies when he approached Royce Keys backstage. Sikoa asked Keys to stand with him in the fight ahead, but Keys also declined the offer, although he wished Sikoa good luck.

The MFTs were formed last year and originally consisted of Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga. The faction enjoyed early success, with Sikoa and Tama capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships earlier this year while Sikoa also held the WWE United States Championship.

However, the group has steadily unraveled in recent months. Tonga Loa and JC Mateo were released by WWE in May, and with Tama and Talla now officially severing ties with Sikoa, it appears The MFTs have come to an end.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.