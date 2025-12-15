A longtime broadcast team member has finished up a gig with All Elite Wrestling.

But they aren’t done with AEW themselves.

RJ City’s popular HEY! EW series may have come to an end, but his run with All Elite Wrestling is far from over.

Following the conclusion of HEY! EW and his RJ City Makes Coffee In His Underwear series, which featured notable guests such as Steve Austin, it has been confirmed that RJ City is not leaving AEW, nor is his contract expiring. Those involved were aware for quite some time that HEY! EW was wrapping up, with the final Eddie Kingston segment having been filmed during WrestleDream.

By that point, the decision to end the show had already been made.

With the clock ticking, City and the team reportedly recorded as many interviews as possible while post-production was underway. Around that same time, City also made the call to bring the Coffee series to an end, opting for a clean and intentional wrap-up of both projects.

While the shows themselves are finished, City remains a key part of AEW’s presentation. He will continue co-hosting Zero Hour alongside Renee Paquette and will still be contributing creatively behind the scenes, with new content ideas potentially on the horizon.

