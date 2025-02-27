The AEW talent roster continues to slim down in the early portion of 2025.

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch’s tenure with All Elite Wrestling is coming to an end, as her AEW contract officially expires on Friday, February 28, 2025. Hirsch will not be re-signing with the company and is set to become a free agent immediately.

Hirsch made her AEW debut in October 2020, first appearing on AEW Dark in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida. The following night, she made her television debut, unsuccessfully challenging Serena Deeb for the NWA World Women’s Championship.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed her signing in March 2021, sharing the well-known “#AllElite” announcement on social media.

In April 2022, Hirsch suffered a torn ACL while competing on AEW Dark: Elevation, sidelining her for over a year. She returned to action in June 2023 and primarily wrestled in Ring of Honor, with occasional appearances on AEW Collision and the now-defunct AEW Rampage.

Hirsch’s final match with the company took place at ROH Final Battle 2024, where she unsuccessfully challenged Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship.

Her departure adds to a growing list of AEW veterans who have exited the company in February, including Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks.

We will keep you posted as additional information on Leyla Hirsch’s future, and other potential AEW/ROH talent departures continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)