Nick Comoroto recently reflected on his path to WWE, revealing that he spent more than two years waiting for the company to officially sign him.

Speaking during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner (see video below), Comoroto credited WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco with helping him get his initial opportunity with the company. Brisco learned about Comoroto’s athletic background and eventually helped secure him a WWE tryout.

“He normally scouts athletes,” Comoroto said of Brisco. “He found out about my background. I did really good in front of him so he put me in for a tryout.”

While the tryout went well enough to put Comoroto on WWE’s radar, an actual contract did not immediately follow.

“He put me with a couple others, I got put on a ‘to be signed’ list, and I was on that to be signed list for about two and a half years before they finally signed me,” Comoroto continued. “But, without Gerry Brisco, I don’t think I would have ever got that kind of opportunity.”

Comoroto ultimately signed with WWE in 2019 and was assigned to NXT, though most of his work came at live events. His final NXT appearance took place in March 2020 before he was released by the company amid budget cuts.

Comoroto later joined AEW and has also made numerous appearances for ROH.