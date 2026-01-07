All Elite Wrestling made some notable talent releases that came to light earlier this week.

As noted, AEW released Alex Abrahantes, Mercedes Martinez and Matt Taven, with their respective profiles being removed from the roster page at the official website for AEW at AllEliteWrestling.com.

In addition to Mercedes Martinez publicly addressing the news with a social media statement commenting on her departure, another name on the list of the above-referenced three names has discussed the situation online.

Alex Abrahantes posted a statement to his official X account on Tuesday.

Initially joining AEW as part of the Spanish broadcast team in 2019 before branching out into an on-camera talent and performer, most notably as the manager for The Lucha Bros duo of Penta and Rey Fenix, as well as Komander, Abrahantes also memorably co-hosted the digital AEW Dynamite pre-shows alongside Dasha Gonzalez every Wednesday night.

Alex Abrahantes wrote the following about his AEW departure:

“When I was younger, I made a vow that someday I’d make it and share this same exact message with you that if you work hard, believe in yourself, and don’t take the criticisms of others and don’t let what other people believe or think about you hold you down and kill your dreams,” he said. “I can tell you from experience, reaching your dream is 100% worth it. There’s gonna be ups, there’s gonna be downs, but as long as you believe in yourself, as long as you work hard, as long as you’re a good person, and as long as you never give up, you’re going to see those dreams come true and trust me, it’s totally worth it.”

Thank you to everyone’s who’s reached out. I truly appreciate all your support. pic.twitter.com/jNsO4HNwnn — Alex Abrahantes (@TheHypeManAlex) January 6, 2026