Longtime WWE creative writer Nick Manfredini is no longer with the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Manfredini left the company earlier this year. In the original report it wasn’t clear what led to the departure, if he left on his own or if he was let go, or what his plans are for the future, but Ringside News adds that Manfredini was let go, he did not quit.

Manfredini was known within WWE as a guy who would often downplay credit on himself, and was often put over by Bray Wyatt to other people backstage. He was influential in the creation of and the creative behind Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House segments. It should be noted Manfredini’s departure came well before Wyatt was sidelined with a physical issue.

Manfredini worked for The Howard Stern Show from September 2007 – December 2009. He then went to work for WWE as a Senior Writer/Producer in May 2010, and has been there ever since.

On a related note, there have been online rumors of looming WWE cuts, but Fightful notes that cuts are not something that has been discussed broadly within WWE as of late.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.