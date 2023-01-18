Indie wrestler Jason Cade is reportedly helping with the WWE Royal Rumble.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade is set to do some work for WWE as a producer, specifically in helping produce the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match scheduled for later this month.

WWE Producer Tyson Kidd was said to be instrumental in helping Cade come in. Kidd usually books the WWE women’s division, including the Women’s Rumble bouts. Cade has trained alongside Kidd and Natalya in the past.

Cade noted in a December 2022 Instagram post that he was leaving Orlando to move to Los Angeles so that he can pursue his dreams.

The 31 year old Cade has not worked as an active wrestler for quite a while, but he made his pro debut back in August 2012 after training under Norman Smiley, who currently works at the WWE Performance Center. Cade has worked for numerous promotions over the years, including CZW, EVOLVE, GCW, GFW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Lucha Underground, PWG, ROH, WWN Live, and others.

Cade worked two WWE RAW matches in 2020. He lost to Aleister Black (Malakai Black) on the March 30, 2020 RAW episode, then lost to Ariya Daivari as a part of his $10,000 Challenge on the September 18, 2020 edition of WWE 205 Live. Cade also worked two AEW matches that same year. He was defeated by current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy on the May 12, 2020 edition of AEW Dark, and then came up short against Marko Stunt on the May 19, 2020 edition of Dark.

