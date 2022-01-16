NJPW ring announcer Kimihiko Ozaki announced on his personal Twitter account earlier today that he will be departing the promotion following their January 29th event from Korakuen Hall.

“I have decided to retire from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the [show] at Korakuen Hall on January 29th. It has been 19 and a half years since I started as a part-timer, and it has been a valuable experience. I will start a new path. Thank you very much!”

Ozaki began his journey with NJPW back in 2006. He also had the pleasure of being on the commentary team for WrestleKingdom 5, which saw Hiroshi Tanahashi take on Satoshi Kojima in the main event. See his tweet below.