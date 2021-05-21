WWE artist Rob Schamberger took to Twitter last night to blast The Velveteen Dream as the most unprofessional person he’s encountered in pro wrestling.

As noted, Dream was released from his WWE NXT contract on Thursday. Schamberger, who has worked with WWE for several years now, tweeted his reaction to the release and said he hopes this is the wake up call Dream needs.

“Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told,” Schamberger wrote.

Dream signed with WWE in October 2015, following a run on the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough earlier that year. He leaves the company as a one-time former NXT North American Champion.

You can see Rob’s full tweet below:

Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I’ve encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told. — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) May 20, 2021

