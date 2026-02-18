Longtime WWE director Kerwin Silfies has passed away.

Kerwin Selfies, who was the Director for the majority of WWE’s programs and specials for several years, had been dealing with some health issues privately.

He reportedly passed away last night at the age of 75.

Silfies began working with the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1985 and remained a key figure behind the scenes for decades, continuing into the 2020s.

He was ultimately furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of company-wide cutbacks and never returned. His exit came as a surprise to many observers from the outside looking in.

Marty Miller, who now serves as Director of Raw, stepped into the role following Silfies’ departure.

Over the years, Silfues earned praise for his creative instincts. Bruce Prichard has publicly credited Silfies with having a sharp eye for character-building vignettes, notably pointing to the late-1980s segments that established Curt Henning as “Mr. Perfect.”

Rest in peace Kerwin Silfies.