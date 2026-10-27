A longtime member of WWE’s behind-the-scenes leadership team is reportedly preparing to call it a career.

Bruce Prichard, who currently serves as Executive Director for WWE, is expected to retire from his position following WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

Prichard has been associated with WWE for decades, working in a variety of creative and executive capacities throughout multiple eras of the company. He returned to WWE in 2018 and eventually assumed a prominent role overseeing the creative direction of the company’s weekly television programming.

While his reported retirement is not expected to take place until after WrestleMania 43, there has been no official announcement from WWE regarding his departure or a potential successor.

(H/T: PWInsider)