– Cedric Alexander surfaced on social media on Friday and wrote a message about his pro wrestling future. “Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years,” wrote the longtime WWE veteran. “Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise.” He ended the post on his official X account with the hashtag, “#SeeYouIn90,” likely referring to a 90-day non-compete clause.

– WWE has begun the promotional push towards the series premiere of WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) on A&E on February 16, 2025 at 8/7c. In addition to the clip we shared earlier today with Undertaker and Bully Ray dealing with a cocky athlete, the company aired this sneak peek look at the debut episode during the 2/7 episode of WWE SmackDown.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque had a camera crew following him behind-the-scenes over the weekend at the historic, record-breaking WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE has released a special 18-minute behind-the-scenes video blog of Triple H at WWE Royal Rumble, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below.