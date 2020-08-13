Longtime WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite

Longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to officiate the Scorpio Sky and Cody Rhodes TNT championship matchup. Chioda was released by WWE back in April due to cutbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. He had been with them since 1989.
The legendary referee Mike Chioda will be calling the action!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KeHw9NQ3kC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 13, 2020
Chioda has previously officiated some of the biggest matches in wrestling history including Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, John Cena vs. CM Punk, Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold and many more.
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- WWE Employees Reportedly Not Happy Over the Situation with Furloughs
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman