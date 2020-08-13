Longtime WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite

Longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to officiate the Scorpio Sky and Cody Rhodes TNT championship matchup. Chioda was released by WWE back in April due to cutbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. He had been with them since 1989.

Chioda has previously officiated some of the biggest matches in wrestling history including Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, John Cena vs. CM Punk, Shawn Michaels vs. Stone Cold and many more.