A veteran performer has come to the end of their run with WWE.

Valhalla’s time with WWE has officially come to an end. The profile for the former Sarah Logan has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com, confirming her exit from the company.

She first revealed in early June that her contract would not be renewed, and that she would be ending her second run with the promotion.

Valhalla, who is married to Erik of The War Raiders, has not appeared on television since early 2024. She welcomed her second child in November 2024 and did not return to programming before announcing her departure.

Her move to the alumni page now cements the end of her WWE tenure.