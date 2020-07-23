 LOP Radio NXT Review - Is Karrion Kross The Next NXT Champion? July 23rd, 2020

LOP Radio NXT Review LIVE @ 7EST – Is Karrion Kross The Next NXT Champion? July 23rd, 2020

NXT


Matt Maher (aka Imp) reviews this week’s episode of WWE NXT!

Karrion Kross takes on Dominik Dijakovic in the main event and the weekly triple threat qualfiers for the North American Championship Ladder Match begin with Johnny Gargano vs Bronson Reed vs Roderick Strong!

