LOP Radio NXT Review – Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug. 13th, 2020





Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) reviews the August 12th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!

Keith Lee gets a fireball to the face! Ripley and Martinez clash! Reed and Priest also clash! And KUSHIDA faced Cameron Grimes and a returning Velveteen Dream in the latest North American Championship ladder match qualifier.

Follow @TheDamnImplicat

Latest shows from Podcasts on LOP:

ANLWP: 8/12/20 AEW and NXT Review!

The WrestleMania Era 2.0 Podcast: Where Does Daniel Bryan Rank Among The All-Time Greats? (featuring Mazza)

Kingdom of Honor – What We Would Like To See When ROH Returns

LOP Radio RAW Review: Orton Punts Flair! Aug. 11th, 2020

WWF: The Legacy Series – Mega Powers On The Edge (01/89)

LOP Radio NXT Review: Pat Kicks Cole! Aug. 6th, 2020



