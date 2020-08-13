 LOP Radio NXT Review - Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug. 13th, 2020

LOP Radio NXT Review – Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug. 13th, 2020

NXT


Matt Maher (aka Imp) reviews the August 12th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!

Keith Lee gets a fireball to the face! Ripley and Martinez clash! Reed and Priest also clash! And KUSHIDA faced Cameron Grimes and a returning Velveteen Dream in the latest North American Championship ladder match qualifier.

