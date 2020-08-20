LOP Radio NXT Review, Aug. 20th, 2020 - Who Wil Reign North American Champion?





Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by James Boyd of One Nation Radio to review the August 19th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!

Two NA ladder match qualifiers! Dakota Kai gets a little help from a friend. And Pat Macafee & Adam Cole come face to face days before TakeOver 30!

Follow @TheDamnImplicat

Latest shows from LOP Radio Review:

LOP Radio RAW Review, Aug. 18th, 2020 – Will Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton?

LOP Radio NXT Review – Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug 13th, 2020

LOP Radio RAW Review: Orton Punts Flair! Aug. 11th, 2020



