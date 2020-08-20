LOP Radio NXT Review, Aug. 20th, 2020 - Who Wil Reign North American Champion?

Powered by RedCircle
Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by James Boyd of One Nation Radio to review the August 19th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!
Two NA ladder match qualifiers! Dakota Kai gets a little help from a friend. And Pat Macafee & Adam Cole come face to face days before TakeOver 30!
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
