Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by Wrestling Headlines’ NXT columnist, JCool, to review the August 26th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!

Karrion Kross vacated the Championship, William Regal announced a huge Four Man 60 Minute Ironman match to determine the new champion and Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley teamed up in the main event!