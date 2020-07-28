 LOP Radio RAW Review - Drew McIntyre Meets The RKO! July 28th, 2020

LOP Radio RAW Review – Drew McIntyre Meets The RKO! July 28th, 2020

RAW

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps this week’s episdoe of WWE RAW!

Two big championship matches as WWE shifts gears to SummerSlam! Randy Orton challenging Drew McInytre for the WWE Championship officially confirmed.

