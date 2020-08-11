LOP Radio RAW Review Aug. 11th, 2020 - Orton Punts Flair!

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps this week’s episode of WWE RAW!
Randy Orton shocking everyone by punting his mentor in Ric Flair! Was Asuka able to become #1 contender? And what about RAW Underground… just what about it?
Latest shows from Podcasts on LOP:
LOP Radio NXT Review: Pat Kicks Cole! Aug. 6th, 2020
The WrestleMania Era 2.0 Podcast: AJ Styles, and Where New Japan and Impact Fit in the WrestleMania Era Rankings (featuring Rich Latta)
Kingdom of Honor – NJPW Summer Struggle July 31, 2020
LOP Radio RAW Review: WTF Is RAW Underground?! Aug. 4th, 2020
ANLWP: Interview With ROH’s Amy Rose
WWF: The Legacy Series – Bret vs. Valentine, Andre vs. Savage (11/88)
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman