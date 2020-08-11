LOP Radio RAW Review Aug. 11th, 2020 - Orton Punts Flair!

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps this week’s episode of WWE RAW!

Randy Orton shocking everyone by punting his mentor in Ric Flair! Was Asuka able to become #1 contender? And what about RAW Underground… just what about it?

