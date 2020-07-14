LOP Radio WWE RAW Review LIVE @ 7EST – Is This WWE’s CRAZIEST Match Yet? Jul. 14th, 2020

,

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps WWE RAW! Is Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio ‘Eye for an Eye’, at this Sunday’s ‘The Horror Show At Extreme Rules’ PPV, WWE’s craziest match stipulation yet?

