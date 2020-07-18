 LOP Radio WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules Preview w/Imp & Stephanie Chase

LOP Radio WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules Preview w/Imp & Stephanie Chase

Leave a comment
Extreme Rules


Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by Stephanie Chase, from Digital Spy and Sportkeeda, to preview WWE Extreme Rules 2020! Eye For An Eye with special effects and CGI, what does that mean?! What an Earth happens in a swamp match? Is anything normal anymore?

Latest shows from Podcasts on LOP:
ANLWP: Interview with ROH Star Will Ferrara
LOP Radio NXT Review: NXT Titles On The Line!, Jul. 16th, 2020
Dynamite After Dark – Fight For The Fallen
LOP Radio RAW Review: Is This WWE’s Craziest Match Yet?, Jul. 14th, 2020
LOPR Aftershock: NJPW Dominion 2020
WWF: The Legacy Series – SummerSlam ’88

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy