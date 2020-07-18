LOP Radio WWE The Horror Show At Extreme Rules Preview w/Imp & Stephanie Chase

Powered by RedCircle
Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by Stephanie Chase, from Digital Spy and Sportkeeda, to preview WWE Extreme Rules 2020! Eye For An Eye with special effects and CGI, what does that mean?! What an Earth happens in a swamp match? Is anything normal anymore?
