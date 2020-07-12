LOPR Aftershock: NJPW Dominion 2020

Powered by RedCircle
Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps NJPW Domion 2020 and New Japan Cup winner EVIL vs Testsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship! LIVE soon after the show goes off the air!
