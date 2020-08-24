LOPR Aftershock: WWE SummerSlam 2020

Powered by RedCircle
Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps WWE SummerSlam 2020 LIVE after the show goes off the air!
You’ll never see it coming! Whatever ‘it’ is! McIntyre vs Orton, Fiend vs Strowman, Asuka vs everyone! And the in ring debut of Dominic Mysterio!
Latest shows from LOP Radio Review:
LOP Radio NXT Review, Aug. 20th, 2020 – Who Will Reign North American Champion?
LOP Radio RAW Review, Aug. 18th, 2020 – Will Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton?
LOP Radio NXT Review – Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug 13th, 2020
LOP Radio RAW Review: Orton Punts Flair! Aug. 11th, 2020
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive