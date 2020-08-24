LOPR Aftershock: WWE SummerSlam 2020





Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps WWE SummerSlam 2020 LIVE after the show goes off the air!

You’ll never see it coming! Whatever ‘it’ is! McIntyre vs Orton, Fiend vs Strowman, Asuka vs everyone! And the in ring debut of Dominic Mysterio!

Follow @TheDamnImplicat

Latest shows from LOP Radio Review:

LOP Radio NXT Review, Aug. 20th, 2020 – Who Will Reign North American Champion?

LOP Radio RAW Review, Aug. 18th, 2020 – Will Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton?

LOP Radio NXT Review – Accused NXT Star Returns, Aug 13th, 2020

LOP Radio RAW Review: Orton Punts Flair! Aug. 11th, 2020



