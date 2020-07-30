 LOP Radio NXT Review LIVE @ 8EST - Undisputed Era Turning Face? July 30th, 2020

LOP Radio NXT Review LIVE @ 8EST – Undisputed Era Turning Face? July 30th, 2020

NXT

Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by James Boyd of One Nation Radio to review this week’s episode of WWE NXT!

Undisputed Era returned with fire! Gargano & Strong stole the show! And Finn Balor faced Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher in the latest North American Championship ladder match qualifier.

