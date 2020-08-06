 LOP Radio WWE NXT Review - Pat Kicks Cole! Aug. 6th, 2020

LOP Radio WWE NXT Review Pat Kicks Cole?! Aug. 6th, 2020

NXT


Matt Maher (aka Imp) reviews the August 5th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!

Pat Mcafee punted Adam Cole! Ripley vs Kai in a #1 contender’s match! And Damian Priest faced Oney Lorcan and debuting Ridge Holland in the latest North American Championship ladder match qualifier.

