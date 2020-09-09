Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) reviews the September 9th, 2020 episode of WWE NXT!

Kicking off the show with Finn Balor vs Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Championship and ending with Rhea Ripley vs Mercedes Martinez in one hell of a steel cage main event!



