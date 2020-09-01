Powered by RedCircle

Matt Maher (aka Imp) recaps the Aug. 31st, 2020 episode of WWE RAW!

Three singles matches leading to a Triple Threat main event to determine Drew McIntyre’s oponent for Night Of Champions! Also the Hurt Business run rampant over RAW Underground and Mickie James steps up to Asuka!

