Will Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton? LOP Radio RAW Review LIVE @ 8EST

LOP Radio RAW Review LIVE @ 8EST, Aug. 18th, 2020 – Will Drew McIntyre Beat Randy Orton?

RAW

Matt Maher (aka Imp) is joined by Chairshot’s Rance Morris to recap this week’s episode of WWE RAW!

Randy Orton punted yet another legend in Shawn Michaels! Asuka gets ready to face both Bayley & Sasha! And Montez Ford returns from poisoning!

