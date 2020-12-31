Major League Wrestling has released a new video of Los Parks (LA Park and his sons) issuing an ultimatum to Court Bauer and other MLW management regarding their future with the company. Park is livid that the Dirty Blondes were given a tag team title opportunity at Kings Of Colosseum and demands that MLW grant him and his sons an opportunity for gold otherwise he’ll retire.

Speaking of LA Park…MLW has also released the full heavyweight title matchup between the lucha-libre legend and the current champion Jacob Fatu from last year’s Saturday Night SuperFight pay per view. The main event bout turned into a bloody affair, which included interference from Josef Samael and Selina de la Renta. Watch below.