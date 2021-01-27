Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Los Parks will make their first statement as tag champions on tonight’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced that Los Parks will make their first statement as the new World Tag Team Champions tonight at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After winning the World Tag Team Championship two weeks ago in an event known as the “Filthy Screwjob,” LA Park and his sons Hijo de LA Park & LA Park Jr. will make their first statement as the newly minted tag team champions of the world.

You can watch tonight’s episode at: https://youtu.be/xs-rSVzCyRM.

Sources indicate that the “realest family in the game” will not only address tonight’s eliminator tag team match but also the new mysterious owner/proprietor of Promociones Dorado.

Will Los Parks shed light on who is lurking in the shadows? What exactly is Azteca Underground?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Caribbean Strap match for the Caribbean Heavyweight Championship: Savio Vega (c) vs. Richard Holliday

•AAA World Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi

•Eliminator for World Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Bu Ku Dao vs. Violence is Forever

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.