There is said to be a significant amount of backstage drama within AEW right now.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there is “a ton of backstage drama” involving many of the top guys in AEW. It was noted that the backstage drama has gotten much worse in recent weeks.

“It feels like a number of people are close to their breaking point if things don’t get settle,” the report stated.

We noted earlier this week how AEW World Champion CM Punk reportedly went into business for himself during Wednesday’s opening promo on AEW Dynamite, when he called out “Hangman” Adam Page. You can click here for the latest backstage update on the Punk situation and the backstage heat with Page.

Page has not directly addressed the Punk comments, but as seen below, he took to Twitter today with his first public comments since Dynamite and quotes the “Anxiety” single by rapper Megan Thee Stallion:

monday tuesday wednesday thursday

bad bitches have bad days too — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) August 18, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.