According to PW Insider, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been meticulously changing a number of aspects of the men’s Royal Rumble matchup ahead of tonight’s show in St. Louis.

The report states that these changes include who will be coming out first, and which stars will be involved in the finale of the yearly elimination bout. Sources tell the publication that while last year’s matchups were easily planned, this year has been a longer and more complicated process, with creative going back and forth as late as this morning.

Some of the changes involve adding talents who are already wrestling on the show, including a possible addition of current WWE champion Brock Lesnar. There is also a push for Randy Orton to go deep into the match as the Rumble takes place in his hometown. On top of that…an additional pitch was made for Orton and Riddle to go deep, with the idea being that the two would have to eventually face-off with one another.

Insider adds that everything depends on the whims of “what Vince McMahon wants.” However, with all of these potential changes being made, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is “all butu set in stone for WrestleMania 38.”

