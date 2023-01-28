– Cody Rhodes merchandise has been a hot seller in San Antonio this week, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Cody’s items have been selling “like crazy” so far. The Royal Rumble Superstore opened on Thursday at 4pm at Parking Lot C of The Alamodome. It ran from 10am-9pm on Friday, will run from 9am-11pm today, and then from 9am-2pm on Sunday.

– There’s still no confirmation that WWE Hall of Famers The Rock and Steve Austin will be appearing at the Royal Rumble tonight. It’s no secret that WWE wants Austin to work during WrestleMania 39 Season, and it was claimed that he never got back to the company when they pitched the match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this month. Sources insist The Rock will show up tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

– Mountain Dew Pitch is a major sponsor of the Royal Rumble, specifically tonight’s post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the inaugural Pitch Black Match with LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt. WWE has held rundowns or test runs of the match in recent weeks, and word is that there are a lot of neon elements involved in the match, as well as altered lighting. Knight and Wyatt both appeared on the go-home SmackDown last night and focused on how it will be dark in the arena. Uncle Howdy also appeared on SmackDown and it looks like he will be appearing at The Rumble as his outfits were set to be used tonight, and Bo Dallas is in town.

– There’s numerous stars in town that are not currently advertised for the Royal Rumble matches. Many were brought in to do media or Peacock/WWE Network filming, or to appear at the various WWE Community events. Big E, Alpha Academy, Titus O’Neil, The Street Profits, Mia Yim, and Damian Priest are among the names scheduled to be in town or are already in town. WWE also brought in several NIL athletes to be at the media and WWE Community events. Tommy Dreamer was in town but doing work for Busted Open Radio. Doudrop is also in town. We noted before how she revealed on Thursday that she was dealing with heart issues, which is why she was recently out of action. She noted to Fightful that she started training for her in-ring return about a month ago.

– For what it’s worth, WWE has Bloodline leis on-scene for use at The Rumble tonight.

– Regarding the filming for Peacock/WWE Network and Digital projects, this is something WWE does during big weekends such as WrestleMania or The Rumble. Word this year is that WWE did not bring in nearly as many Legends for media or filming as they did in 2022.

– Shotzi was planned for the Women’s Royal Rumble as of Friday night. Dana Brooke has teased her spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but she’s not officially announced as of this writing. Brooke has been in every Women’s Rumble so far.

– As of a few weeks ago, WWE reportedly turned down a few names that contacted them after being used for Women’s Rumble matches in recent years. The company told some that they’re more focused on active talent this year. With that said, there was a request to pitch “unconventional surprises.”

