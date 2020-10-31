A big story from this past week was WWE stars exiting their Twitch and Mixer channel accounts due to the company’s restrictions on third party platforms put in place by Chairman Vince McMahon.

According to the Wrestling Observer, many backstage are unhappy about the edict being put in place, with reports stating that several are speaking with former Democratic Presidential nominee Andrew Yang regarding the situation. Yang has publicly stated that WWE was abusing their labor laws, and promised to help pro-wrestlers in their battle for fair workers rights. The report even notes that Yang has a personal relationship with many pro-wrestlers, and is willing to champion the cause.

Another big factor will be the upcoming Presidential election. Word is that if Donald Trump is reelected Vince McMahon would be “untouchable” in regards to his labor practices.

