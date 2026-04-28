A surprising chant broke out during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, as fans made it clear they haven’t forgotten about Kairi Sane.

The show, which took place in Laredo, Texas, featured a Women’s Intercontinental Championship clash between Becky Lynch and IYO SKY. What started as a standard title bout quickly spiraled into chaos when Asuka made her presence felt.

Out of nowhere, Asuka interfered in the match, ultimately costing SKY the victory. She didn’t stop there.

After the bell, Asuka continued her assault, laying out SKY and standing tall in the ring as the crowd reacted loudly to the shocking turn of events.

Then came the twist.

As the scene unfolded, fans inside the arena began chanting “We Want Kairi,” showing support for Kairi Sane and calling for her return amid the unfolding chaos in the women’s division.

Sane was released by WWE on April 24 as part of a wave of cuts impacting both main roster and NXT talent.

One chant said it all.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.