Love Pro Wrestling is taking a live card into the Art Gallery of Alberta for the first time, pairing the event with two exhibitions connected to Stampede Wrestling. The Edmonton promotion and the gallery have set LPW x AGA: The Joy of Grappling for November 7.

The gallery’s event listing says the afternoon will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and include live wrestling inside the gallery. Admission to the exhibitions is included with a ticket. Artist Kim Parrent is also scheduled to meet visitors from noon to 1 p.m. before the wrestling begins.

Parrent’s Ring a Ding Dong Dandy exhibition features portraits of Stampede Wrestling figures, while Sports! The Art of Competing includes George Webber photographs of Stampede wrestling. The gallery lists the Parrent exhibition from October 31, 2026, through January 24, 2027.

LPW founder and president Spencer Love described the collaboration in the promotion’s announcement:

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Art Gallery of Alberta on such a unique endeavour. We’re privileged to bring professional wrestling to yet another of Edmonton’s flagship venues, but even more so, we’re incredibly excited to be included as part of the launch of the Ring A Ding Dong Dandy exhibition.”

Gallery curator Lindsey Sharman said the arrangement would bring wrestling into the museum alongside Parrent’s work:

“I know this will be a unique and exciting experience for both art lovers and wrestling lovers in Edmonton.”

The event connects a present-day Edmonton wrestling card to the region’s Stampede history through the art on display. The gallery has not listed a match card on its event page.

Sources: Love Pro Wrestling’s announcement; Art Gallery of Alberta event listing; Art Gallery of Alberta exhibition listing.