Low Ki Believes It’s His Right To Refuse To Wear A Protective Mask For COVID-19 Protection, Says People Are “Ruled By Fear”

MLW superstar Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter claiming that people are “ruled by fear” in regards to COVID-19 precautions, and that it is his right to refuse to wear a protective mask if he doesn’t want to. The former heavyweight champion adds on that he’d rather expose his immune system to fight against the virus, than remain ignorant.

I RESPECT your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, “social distance” that ultimately harms your health and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions.

I RESPECT my own health enough to expose my immune system to the world by shaking hands and embracing people as we have for thousands of years to build our immune systems to fight against disease now and in the future.

You have ZERO right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or “social distance” from others who also choose not do do these things.

Life is about choices and in the information age, ignorance is a choice. I choose not to be ignorant.