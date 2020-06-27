Low Ki Believes It’s His Right To Refuse To Wear A Protective Mask For COVID-19 Protection, Says People Are “Ruled By Fear”

MLW superstar Low Ki released a statement on his Twitter claiming that people are “ruled by fear” in regards to COVID-19 precautions, and that it is his right to refuse to wear a protective mask if he doesn’t want to. The former heavyweight champion adds on that he’d rather expose his immune system to fight against the virus, than remain ignorant.
I RESPECT your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, “social distance” that ultimately harms your health and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions.
I RESPECT my own health enough to expose my immune system to the world by shaking hands and embracing people as we have for thousands of years to build our immune systems to fight against disease now and in the future.
You have ZERO right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or “social distance” from others who also choose not do do these things.
Life is about choices and in the information age, ignorance is a choice. I choose not to be ignorant.
Ki would then lecture fans who opposed his views, which you can see below along with his original statement.
— LOW-KI ロウ・キー セカイノ戦士 (@OneWorldWarrior) June 27, 2020
Information has been clouded purposefully for this fear division amongst the people perspectives.
Vulnerable must be protected intelligently, not emotionally. Emotion has been promoted moreso than intelligence to create divide. Same trap. Different day.
— LOW-KI ロウ・キー セカイノ戦士 (@OneWorldWarrior) June 27, 2020
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Shut Down NXT UK Following #SpeakingOut Allegations
- Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- New Report On Large Number Of Luchadores In Mexico Dying From COVID-19
- Backstage News On WWE Pulling An NXT Offer To Indie Star Named In #SpeakingOut Allegations
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea