Low Ki explained the reason behind his belief on why WWE is scared of him during an interview with Wrestling Inc.
Ki competed in the second season of the game-show era of NXT under the name Kaval.
Although he won the season, he never had the run that he wanted fully and went back to working for various promotions such as Impact Wrestling and now MLW.
They’re scared,” Low Ki said. “Why? Because they didn’t make me. Why? Because I’m groomed the old fashioned way. I gained my experience. I’m a journeyman, and on top of that, I perform at a higher level than those guys even think. So, why am I going to sit there and walk in? I’m going to pay attention to the behaviors of the people who are supposed to be in charge, I pay attention to their behaviors, and I’m supposed to sit there and listen to them and watch how they treat other people? And I’m supposed to sit there and let them do the same thing to me? Notice, I don’t point anyone out and condemn them. Or even ten years later, I don’t single anyone out and say they did this and they did that. I have plenty of those stories, but I haven’t done that. Why? Because I don’t need to.