During his interview with Fightful, LSG spoke on Ring of Honor’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Here’s what he had to say:

The tapings were really cool. I think they’re doing a great job at keeping everyone safe and making sure the tapings go as smoothly as possible. I know it’s weird to not have fans there, but the set-up they have is awesome and if you’ve watched it, everyone knows that they’ve done a great job. There’s just a whole different level of intensity, just having two guys out there with no crowd. I think they’re doing a good job. You still have to look for the cameras. But, you’re also not looking out to the crowd for that affirmation. You’re more worried about your match and more focused on your opponent. I think that translates to TV. It shows that we’re competitors actually trying to win a match. We’re not really out there, like, trying to play to the crowd too much.